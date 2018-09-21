Deerfield Beach

Bicyclist struck, killed on Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach

Crash occurs in westbound lanes under I-95

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning in Deerfield Beach.

The crash occurred before sunrise in the westbound lanes of Hillsboro Boulevard under Interstate 95.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

A view from Sky 10 showed a body covered by a yellow tarp and a van partially parked on the sidewalk behind the crime scene tape.

Coleman-Wright said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with detectives.

