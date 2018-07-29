Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighters rescue baby sea turtles

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Firefighters helped rescue several baby sea turtles that became lost when they fell through the grates of a storm drain, officials said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighters from Fire Station 75 in Deerfield Beach rescued the three wayward baby sea turtles. Officials said the storm drain is in front of the fire station.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue

Around 7 p.m. and while the firefighters were training a probationary firefighter recruit in the maintenance bay of the station, officials said a good Samaritan walked up and informed the firefighters to the turtles in the storm drain.

Officials said firefighters rescued the hatchlings and returned them to the ocean, their natural habitat.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue

