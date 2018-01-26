BSO releases video of man burglarizing home on Christmas Eve

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office released surveillance video Friday of a man burglarizing a Deerfield Beach home on Christmas Eve.

BSO spokeswoman Gina Carter said in a news release that the man, who was wearing a tank top and shorts, broke into the home near the 500 block of Southwest 11th Drive just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 24.

She said the burglar first rummaged through the victim's car before entering the home through a bedroom window.

The burglar is seen looking for valuables inside a bedroom near a baby's changing table.

Authorities said the thief got away with valuables, but did not disclose what was taken.

Anyone with information about the burglar's identity is asked to call Detective Bevin England at 954-420-5570 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.