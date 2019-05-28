Car crashes into fire hydrant in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A stretch of Southwest 10th Street in Deerfield Beach was shut down Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a fire hydrant just east of Interstate 95.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Southwest 10th Street and Southwest Natura Boulevard across from the Tivoli Park neighborhood.

Chuch O'Keefe, of Deerfield Beach Environmental Services, said the driver's car was T-boned by another car turning onto Southwest 11th Street.

"When she hit it, she snapped it off at our connection and (it) essentially started blowing water," he said. "The erosion was so severe that she would've sank, except that the water was actually holding her up. Eventually we started to abate the pressure and the car started sinking and, as you can see in the images, it was almost immersed."

A view from Sky 10 showed the car partially enveloped by water spewing from the fire hydrant.

The car was eventually removed with a boom crane.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Southwest 10th Street was shut down in both directions in the area while repairs were being made.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.