Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue flies toddler to hospital after dog attack

Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue uses a helicopter to rush a child to the hospital on Thursday.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue helicopter pilot took a toddler to Broward Health North after a Thursday afternoon dog attack in Deerfield Beach, according to Broward authorities.

Broward Sheriff's Office dispatchers sent paramedics to a home at 3360 SW First Court, near the Ada Graham-Johnson Park.

According to Battalion Chief Michael B. Kane, a spokesman for the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, a dog appearing to be a Golden Retriever attacked the 10-month-old boy, who suffered a head injury.

"The young child is in stable condition but in an abundance of caution, paramedics chose to fly the child by helicopter to Broward Health, the closest Level 1 pediatric trauma center," Kane said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.