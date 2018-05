DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A security guard said he called police after he found the victim of the Friday night crash in Deerfield Beach.

He said he found the victim of the crash on South Ocean Drive, between Southeast 10th and 9th Streets, near the Embassy Suites by Hilton. He said the victim was a woman.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were at the scene, and there was an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.