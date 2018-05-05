Deputies make arrest in fatal hit-and-run crash in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Broward County sheriff's deputies have arrested a man accused of killing a Deerfield Beach woman in a hit-and-run crash.

Keyla Concepcion, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said 47-year-old Tina Cagnana was walking with her teenage daughter in a bike lane in the 600 block of South Ocean Drive when she was struck by a Ford F-150 pickup around 8:15 p.m. Friday. Cagnana's daughter was not hurt.

Cagnana was rushed to Broward Health North in Pompano Beach, where she died of her injuries.

The driver of the truck fled the scene of the crash. About 2:30 p.m. Saturday, a deputy spotted a truck in Taramac that matched the description of the one involved in the Deerfield Beach crash. The driver, who was not identified by deputies, was arrested.

Concepcion said the investigation found that the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

