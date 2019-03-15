Detectives identify driver accused in hit-and-run crash in Deerfield Beach

Michael David Green, 68, of Boca Raton, is accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal crash in Deerfield Beach.

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office have identified a man they said was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Deerfield Beach.

Authorities said they believe Michael David Green, 68, of Boca Raton, is evading arrest and may try to repair damage to his Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

According to detectives, Green struck Grigoriy A. Berkolayko, 60, of Deerfield Beach, with the truck shortly before 7:30 p.m. March 8 as Berkolayko was walking east across North Federal Highway at Northeast Eller Street.

Witnesses told deputies the pickup slowed to a near stop and then turned west on Northeast Eller Street.

Berkolayko was taken to Broward Health North, where he died the next day.

Detectives believe the pickup is a 2006 gray Chevrolet Silverado with an extended cab. There may be minor damage on the front passenger side, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Green's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Anthony Morales at 954-321-4840. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.





