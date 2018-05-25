Detectives search for suspected member of fraud network using counterfeit bills

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives said Thursday they believe a man who used forged bills to pay at a Target in Deerfield Beach is part of a larger fraud network.

The man is accused of using a counterfeit $100 bill, four counterfeit $20 bills and real money during a $200 heist caught on surveillance video. The penalties for creating counterfeit money in the United States include 20 years in prison or a fine.

Surveillance video shows a suspected accomplice in a black four-door car drop off the man about 8:30 p.m., April 29, at 1200 S. Federal Highway. He walked around the clerks, went upstairs to the second floor and chose a clerk who was alone.

The man got a Visa gift card and a bottle of soda worth $200. Once the store's loss-prevention employee discovered the fraud, the employee contacted the Broward Sheriff's Office.

BSO released the video to Local 10 News on Thursday night asking anyone with information to contact Detective Dimos Charoudis at 954-422-5829 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Anonymous tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

