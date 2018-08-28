Dock lights, family jewels stolen from front entrance of Deerfield Beach home

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for a burglar who stole two packages from the front entrance of a home in Deerfield Beach.

Surveillance video released Tuesday shows the burglar targeting the home on Little Harbor Way just before 5 p.m. June 13.

Deputies said one package contained dock lights and the other had family jewels.

The victim, who is a snowbird and temporarily lives in South Florida, checked his security system and discovered the packages had been stolen.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call Detective Dimos Charoudis at 954-422-5829 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

