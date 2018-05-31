Driver killed after losing control of truck, crashing into oncoming traffic

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - One person was killed and two people were injured Thursday morning in a crash in Deerfield Beach, authorities said.

The two-vehicle crash was reported about 10:30 a.m. at Southwest 10th Street and Waterways Boulevard, just east of the entrance to the Sawgrass Expressway.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said the driver of a white pickup truck was heading east on 10th Street when she lost control of her truck and drove into oncoming traffic that was heading west.

Authorities said the truck struck a Nissan Pathfinder.

The driver of the pickup truck was ejected from her vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue spokesman Michael Kane said a woman was extricated from the Nissan Pathfinder and was taken to Broward Health North. A child was also taken in stable condition to the hospital for an evaluation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time. Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gina Carter said westbound lanes on Southwest 10th Street will be closed for several hours.

"While it is still unknown what caused today's accident, it is clear by the damage to both vehicles there was a significant impac,t which likely caused one person to be ejected from their vehicle," Kane said in an email. "It cannot be overemphasized, that the importance of wearing a seatbelt when traveling in a vehicle is not only the law, but could be the difference between life and death."

The victims' identities have not been released.

BSO detectives are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.