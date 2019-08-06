Federal Highway closed in both directions after worker strikes gas line

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - All lanes of Federal Highway are closed in Deerfield Beach after construction workers struck a natural gas line.

Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said construction workers damaged the gas line feeding a nearby shopping plaza just before noon.

All southbound and northbound lanes of Federal Highway are closed north of Hillsboro Boulevard while workers attempt to cap the leak.

The shopping plaza was evacuated as a precaution, but no other evacuations were expected.



