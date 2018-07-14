Fire guts storage shed in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A fire destroyed a shed Saturday afternoon, sending dark plumes of smoke over the Arlington Park section of Deerfield Beach, officials said.

Battalion Chief Michael Kane, a spokesman for Broward Fire Rescue, said the fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in storage shed behind a home in the 1100 block of Southwest Eighth Avenue. About 30 firefighters responded to the blaze, and they put out the fire in about 15 minutes, Kane said.

No one was hurt in the fire. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire, Kane said.

