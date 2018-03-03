Firefighters battle blaze at Deerfield Beach apartment building

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A two-alarm fire gutted a unit in a three-story apartment building in Deerfield Beach Saturday, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue.

Michael Kane, a spokesman for Broward Fire Rescue, said the fire started just after 2 p.m. in the 1100 block of Newport U in Century Village. Kane said a resident of a ground-floor apartment lit a candle on her patio as she prepared take a shower. While the candle was unattended, the fire broke out quickly, spreading to nearby papers and personal effects, Kane said.

The resident attempted to put the fire out herself, but had to stop because of heavy smoke, Kane said.

Nearly 40 firefighters were needed to bring the blaze under control. No one was seriously hurt.

The other residents of the apartment complex were briefly evacuated but have since been allowed to return, Kane said. The other units were not seriously damaged by the fire, Kane said.

The Red Cross plans to assist the woman whose apartment was destroyed.

