Firefighters rescue would-be filmmaker from apartment building roof

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - In a case of a viral video gone wrong, Broward County firefighters rescued a man Monday who became trapped on the roof of a two-story apartment building in Deerfield Beach, authorities said.

Battalion Chief Michael Kane, a spokesman for Broward Fire Rescue, said the 21-year-old man scaled the building after he tossed his new GoPro Camera in the air to record a unique video, but the camera landed on the roof.

However, when it came time to come down from the roof the man, who was not identified, froze and called for help, Kane said.

Firefighters used an elevated platform to retrieve the man and his camera from the building in the 100 block of Upminster L in the Century Village retirement community, Kane said. The rescue took about 10 minutes, he said.

"While the man's rescue was worthy of recognition, his video won’t be nominated for an Emmy Award anytime soon," Kane said.

