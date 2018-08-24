Freight train slams into Publix delivery truck in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A freight train slammed into a Publix delivery truck Friday morning in Deerfield Beach.

The crash occurred just after 8:30 a.m. on the railroad tracks on Hillsboro Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said the truck was stopped on the tracks and couldn't get out of the way before the train approached.

Nobody was injured, but the crash caused the tractor-trailer's load to spill onto the roadway.

A view from Sky 10 showed cartons of milk and tea on the ground.

Authorities expect Hillsboro Boulevard to be closed in the area for several hours while they clean up the debris.

The Broward Sheriff's Office and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

