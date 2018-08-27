Human remains found inside car pulled from Deerfield Beach lake

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Human remains were found Sunday afternoon in a car that was pulled from a Deerfield Beach lake.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said the body was found inside the waterlogged car that was removed from a lake along Powerline Road.

Oglesby said detectives are working to determine the gender and identity of the body.

The investigation continues, but anyone with information is asked to call BSO homicide detectives at 954-321-4200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.



