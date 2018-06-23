Killers intentionally targeted rapper XXXTentacion, report says

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Although an arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion, the search for his killers continues.

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives believe the 20-year-old rapper, who was born and raised in Plantation, was the victim of a targeted crime during a planned ambush, records show, according to TMZ.

The world-famous rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, started his music career with underground hip-hop on the popular distribution platform SoundCloud and went mainstream with songs peaking on the Billboard Hot 100, the music industry's standard record chart.

A shrine-like tribute has formed outside RIVA Motorsports, near where XXXTentacion was gunned down Monday while leaving the business.

Deputies arrested Dedrick Williams on Wednesday, but they are searching for two others.

According to the report, Williams wasn't the shooter, but he was driving a sport utility vehicle used in the getaway.

Williams, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge and is being held without bond.

Deputies reportedly have surveillance video of the rapper inside RIVA Motorsports, while the suspected gunmen walked inside, left the store and waited for him to walk out.

After the rapper left the dealership Monday afternoon, detectives believe the driver of an SUV blocked him, and two men jumped out of the passenger side of an SUV armed with guns, according to records obtained by TMZ.

There was a "brief struggle" during the "possible robbery" before the shooting, BSO records show, according to TMZ. Deputies said the men removed a bag from his car and fled after shooting him.

XXXTentacion was pronounced dead at Broward Health North.

Candles, notes, toys, balloons and graffiti surround the area where he was shot, and hundreds of fans have turned out to pay their respects.

