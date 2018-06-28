Landscaping truck overturns, spilling debris in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A landscaping truck overturned Thursday morning, spilling debris along a road in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said the truck overturned at the intersection of Powerline Road and Southwest 10th Street.

The truck rolled onto its side while trying to turn south at the intersection from the eastbound lanes, authorities said.

About 40 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the roadway as well, causing the intersection to be shut down while hazardous materials teams contained and cleaned up the spill.

No injuries or environmental damage have been reported.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.