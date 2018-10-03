Lockdown lifted at Deerfield Beach High School after search for trespasser

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Deerfield Beach High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning while deputies investigated a report of a trespasser on campus.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gina Carter said deputies received a report of a trespasser at the school shortly before 8 a.m.

A view from Sky 10 showed deputies on campus with their guns drawn.

Deputies appeared to be blocking roadways near the school and searching vehicles in the school parking lot.

Carter said deputies searched the campus but could not find the trespasser. The lockdown has since been lifted.

The investigation remains ongoing.

