DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Low-hanging power lines got entangled with a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 125 SE 11th Court.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said the roadway was shut down after the incident and traffic is being diverted away from the area.

No other details were immediately released.

