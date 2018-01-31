Man accused of shooting victim in back of head during carjacking in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida man was arrested Tuesday night, days after he shot another man in the back of his head during a carjacking in Deerfield Beach, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, a resident of Deerfield Beach woke up shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday to find a car with its wheels spinning wedged into some shrubbery near 194 SE Second St.

More Deerfield Beach Shooting Headlines

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene to find the body of Dominque Daniels, 33, of Pompano Beach, inside the car.

Deputies said Daniels was riding in the front passenger seat of a friend's Infiniti the previous night as they rode around Deerfield Beach.

Authorities said the friends picked up Terrance Lavern Walker II, 26, of Lauderdale Lakes, close to midnight.

According to the arrest report, Walker pulled out a gun and demanded to be driven to his ex-girlfriend's house.

Deputies said the driver tried to calm Walker down, but the ride quickly turned into a carjacking.

Authorities said the car was nearing a Mobil gas station at 900 SW 10th St. at 12:20 a.m. when Walker fatally shot Daniels in the back of the head while the car was still moving.

The driver jumped from the moving car as the shots were fired and suffered minor injuries, police said. His identity is being withheld by authorities for his safety.

Records show that Walker has 10 prior arrests in Broward County since 2011. He now faces charges of first-degree murder and armed carjacking.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.