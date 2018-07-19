Man arrested 7 months after attempting to rape 2 Deerfield Beach women, deputies say

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A man was arrested Monday, seven months after he tried to rape two women on the barrier island in Deerfield Beach, authorities said.

Alex Miller, 41, faces charges of burglary and sexual assault with a weapon.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the victims had their doors unlocked when the intruder entered their condominiums at 1:30 a.m. and 5:14 a.m. on Oct. 4.

The first victim is a 56-year-old woman and the second victim is a 33-year-old woman, both of whom said the man threatened them with a knife and attempted to rape them, deputies said.

"Sometimes it is foggy, but sometimes I go to work and it comes back to me and then I can't even function anymore," the first victim, who did not want to be identified, told Local 10 News last year.

She recalled being asleep when someone came into her bed.

"He brought a lot of sand into my bed," she said. "I cleaned my bed five times."

Once in her bed, the man fondled the victim.

"He kept saying, 'Sweetie, sweetie, sweetie, sweetie, sweetie, sweetie,'" she said. "And he kept kissing me."

The victim's brother was sleeping in the apartment at the time and said he never heard anything.

"I said, 'I'm going to scream because my big brother is in the other room,'" the victim said.

Hours later, Miller went to a nearby condominium in the area of Hillsboro Boulevard and 21st Avenue, where he targeted the second victim, authorities said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Miller was identified as the attacker after the victims each went to the Sexual Assault Treatment Center in Fort Lauderdale, where rape kits were completed.

Authorities said Miller currently has an active restraining order against him for domestic violence.

Deputies said he was working in the Deerfield Beach area at the time of the attacks and currently works as a McDonald's manager in Jacksonville.

