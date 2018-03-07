Man believed to have killed mother, dog before turning gun on himself, deputies say

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida man is believed to have fatally shot his mother and his dog before turning the gun on himself, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said in a news release that deputies were called to a home at 2285 Deer Creek Alba Way Monday to conduct a welfare check on Beverly Tosch, 75, after she failed to show up for work.

Oglesby said detectives found the two family members and their dog dead of gunshot wounds.

The victim's son was identified Wednesday as Steven Tosch, 43.

A motive for the shooting is unclear.

