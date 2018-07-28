Man charged in death of XXXTentacion held without bail

Robert Allen is one of four people accused of killing rapper XXXTenacion in Deerfield Beach.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A judge ordered one of four men charged in the June shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion held without bail.

Robert Allen, 22, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery and drug possession.

Allen was arrested Thursday at his sister's home in Eastman, Georgia. Allen appeared in bond court in Fort Lauderdale late Friday.

BSO deputies said XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was shot to death while leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach on the afternoon of June 18. Deputies said Allen and three other suspects robbed the rapper, stealing his Louis Vuitton bag that had $50,000 in cash inside.

Dedrick Williams and Michael Boatwright, both 22, have already been arrested.

A fourth suspect, Trayvon Newsome, 20, remains at large.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.