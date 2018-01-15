Man ejected from pickup truck that was struck by train in Deerfield Beach

#renderJavascriptHTMLElement() #renderJavascriptHTMLElement()

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A man was taken to a hospital after he was ejected from a pickup truck when a train struck the vehicle in Deerfield Beach, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said.

A Florida East Coast Railway train traveling south struck the pickup truck about 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Kane said. The truck was heading west on Hillsboro Boulevard.

Kane said a man, who was presumably the driver, was ejected from the truck upon impact.

The victim, who was is in his 40s, was taken to Broward Health North in critical condition.

Kane said traffic on Hillsboro Boulevard was affected by the large police and fire-rescue presence in the area. Commuters were advised to seek alternative routes.

No other injuries were reported.

