Man killed in deputy-involved crash in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A man was killed in a deputy-involved crash late Wednesday night in Deerfield Beach, his family told Local 10 News.

The crash happened about 10:45 p.m. on Northeast Third Avenue.

Family members told Local 10 that Leonardo Littlejohn was driving north in his Hyundai when a Broward Sheriff's Office cruiser crashed into the car from behind. The impact caused the Hyundai to overturn and crash into a nearby fence.

However, BSO spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said a deputy was responding to a call when the speeding car ran a stop sign and struck the deputy's cruiser.

His sister, Reatha Salter, said the car caught fire while Littlejohn was still inside.

Littlejohn was rushed to Broward Health North, where he was pronounced dead.

Family members said Littlejohn graduated from Broward College and ran a car showroom in Pompano Beach. He died on his nephew's 12th birthday.

"I'm, like, in shock," Salter said.

Oglesby said the deputy was taken to a Boca Raton hospital, where the deputy was treated and released.

The cruiser, which had front-end damage, was towed away from the scene early Thursday.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.