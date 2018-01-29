Man riding in car killed by fellow passenger, deputies say

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A Pompano Beach man riding in a car was shot and killed by another passenger early Saturday in Deerfield Beach, authorities said.

Gina Carter, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said Domique Daniels, 33, and a friend picked up an identified man Friday just before midnight.

Carter said that during the ride the man, who sat in the back seat, began to act erratically and pulled out a gun. Daniels' friend continue to drive, but around 12:20 a.m. the gunman shot Daniels, who was in the front passenger seat, Carter said.

The driver bailed out of the car in the 900 block of Southwest 10th Street while the car was still moving and fled, Carter said.

Deputies said the driver, who deputies did not identify because of concerns for his safety, was not seriously hurt.

Just before 8 a.m., a resident found Daniels dead inside the car, which had been abandoned near the 100 block of Southeast Second Street, Carter said. The car had crashed into some shrubbery, and its wheels were still spinning in reverse about a mile and a half from where Daniel's was shot.

Deputies did not release any information about the gunman.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-483-TIPS.

