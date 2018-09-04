Man threatens to shoot children during burglary, deputies say

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A burglar dressed in black pointed a gun at an 8-month-old baby girl and a four-year-old girl, and he threatened to shoot them if their parents didn't give him money, Broward's Sheriff's Office deputies said on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies released a sketch of the gunman who reportedly took an iPhone and $20 after hitting the children's father in the face with a black revolver on Aug. 31, near the Deerfield Highlands Nature Preserve.

The victims said the tall burglar broke into a Deerfield Beach home, about 11:30 p.m., according to Gina Carter, a spokeswoman for BSO.

Detective Armando Enrique was asking anyone who recognizes the man to call him at 954-321-4322 or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 to remain anonymous.

