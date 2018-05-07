Man vigorously rips iPhones from security cables at T-Mobile store, deputies say

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A man vigorously ripped cellphones from their security cables at a T-Mobile store in Deerfield Beach, authorities said.

The theft was reported just before 11 p.m. March 21 at the T-Mobile at 834 S. Federal Highway.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gina Carter said in a news release that the man, who was wearing a black and white jacket, black pants, white Nike shoes and a camouflage hat, got away with several iPhones valued at nearly $2,500.

Anyone with information about the thief’s identity is asked to call Detective Dimos Charoudis at 954-422-5829 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

