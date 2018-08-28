Man wearing sweater, Miami Heat hat robs bank in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A man wearing a gray sweater and a Miami Heat hat robbed a Chase Bank branch Tuesday in Deerfield Beach, FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said in an email.

The robbery was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. at the Chase Bank at 1030 S. Military Trail.

Marshall said the robber, who was also wearing a glove on one hand, approached a teller and demanded money.

Surveillance images show the thief holding a stack of bills.

The FBI would not disclose how much money was taken.

Marshall said customers were inside the bank at the time, but no one was injured.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

