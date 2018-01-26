Deerfield Beach

Neighbors rescue 83-year-old woman who fell in Deerfield Beach lake

Woman was found facedown in water, authorities say

By Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Neighbors rescued an 83-year-old woman after she fell in the community's lake in Deerfield Beach, authorities said on Friday.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael B. Kane said in an email that neighbors found the woman facedown in the water in the 2400 block of Discovery Cove Circle. 

First responders arrived to find the woman cold, but in good condition, Kane said.

The woman was taken to Broward Health North.

Lake that elderly woman fell in in Deerfield Beach Scott Holloway

It's unclear for how long she was in the lake.

Her identity has not been released.

 

 

