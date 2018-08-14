No injuries reported after Tri-Rail train derails in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - No one was injured Tuesday when a Tri-Rail train derailed in Deerfield Beach, a Tri-Rail spokesperson said.

The incident happened under the Southwest 10th Street overpass, just west of Interstate 95.

"From my understanding, there's two wheels off the tracks of this train," passenger Jim Shapiro said. "Obviously you can see we switched to the northbound tracks."

Passengers said the train wasn't traveling very fast when it derailed.

The Tri-Rail spokesperson said about 200 passengers were evacuated from the train and were taken by bus to the Deerfield Beach station, where the train had been headed to.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the derailment.

Tri-Rail passengers should expect delays through the afternoon.



