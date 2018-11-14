Roof partially collapses after fire breaks out in Deerfield Beach apartment

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - The roof of an apartment building in Deerfield Beach partially collapsed Wednesday after a fire broke out inside one of the units.

The fire was reported Wednesday afternoon at 606 SW Natura Blvd.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael B. Kane said a crew was clearing the scene of a medical call just after 2 p.m. when they came upon the fire in the Tivoli Park neighborhood.

Kane said heavy fire was coming from the roof and firefighters called for additional resources as they evacuated the residents from the building.

According to Kane, firefighters used multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire, which took them about 30 minutes.

A dog was killed in the fire, and one person was taken to Broward Health North to be treated for smoke inhalation, Kane said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, however Kane said "it appears the fire began in one of the units and quickly spread through the attic and into the remaining three occupancies, causing considerable smoke and fire damage."

The American Red Cross is helping four families displaced by the fire.



