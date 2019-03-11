Serial burglars target Deerfield Beach cellphone store, deputies say

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for two burglars who targeted a Metro PCS store last month in Deerfield Beach.

According to authorities, the burglary occurred around 3:30 a.m. Feb. 5 at the Metro PCS store at 420 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Surveillance video released Monday shows the thieves walking through a shattered window and rushing toward the cashier's counter, where they take turns kicking a Dunbar safe that is secured to the floor.

The burglars then carry out the safe through a cracked window pane.

Detectives said the thieves have committed similar burglaries in Broward County, including one at a cellphone store in Margate. The surveillance footage from that incident was also released Monday.

Anyone with information about the burglars' identities is asked to call Detective Derek Diaz at 954-480-4331. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Those who submit tips anonymously are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 if their tip leads to an arrest.

