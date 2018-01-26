Several people taken to hospital after car crashes into pole in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Several people were taken to a hospital Friday afternoon after a car crashed into a pole in Deerfield Beach, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the 4400 block of Northeast 3rd Avenue.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said several people were taken to Broward Health North, one of whom was transported as a trauma alert.

Southbound traffic is being diverted as authorities work to clear the scene.

No other details were immediately released.

