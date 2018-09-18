Shirtless thief steals AK-47 gun parts from Deerfield Beach home

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video stealing gun parts from a home in Deerfield Beach.

The incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. Sept. 11 in the 1100 block of South Deerfield Avenue.

BSO spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said in a news release Tuesday that the shirtless man arrived at the home in a black car that was being driven by someone else.

She said the man got out of the front passenger side and stole a package from the front porch of the home.

The box contained equipment for an AK-47 valued at about $500.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call Detective Scott Whittom at 954-480-4316 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 305-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.



