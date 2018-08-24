South Florida nurse accused of beating 7-year-old with extension cord

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida nurse was arrested Thursday for beating a 7-year-old girl with an extension cord, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Sheniqua Tiffany Campbell, 38, struck the victim all over the body with an extension cord.

The victim suffered numerous welts, marks, bruises, lacerations and swelling of the left eye, back, arms, legs and stomach areas, authorities said.

Campbell's relation to the victim was redacted from the arrest report.

A motive for the beating was not immediately clear.

Campbell was arrested on an aggravated child abuse charge.

She appeared in bond court Friday, where it was revealed that she is employed as a nurse. It's unclear which hospital or doctor's office she currently works at.

