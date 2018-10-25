Thieves steal $75,000 generator in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a pair of thieves who stole a large $75,000 portable generator last month in Deerfield Beach.

The theft was captured on surveillance video around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at 1900 SW 45th St.

Deputies said the men pulled up in a white Ford F-250 pickup truck, got past a padlocked fence and stole the Doosan generator.

Anyone with information about the thieves’ identities is asked to call Detective John Horey at 954-425-6939. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

