4 wounded in shooting at Tropicante nightclub in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Four people were hospitalized after being shot at a Deerfield Beach nightclub.

The shooting happened at Tropicante located at 4251 N. Dixie Highway. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies found three men and one woman with gunshot wounds.

All four victims were taken to Broward Health North with non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman at the hospital said her two friends were shot. She said one was shot in the chest, while another was shot in the elbow. She said the shooting happened inside the club and continued outside as well.

It's unclear if the shooter is in custody.

