Vigil held Tuesday for rapper gunned down in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A vigil was held Tuesday for a South Florida rapper who was gunned down Monday in Deerfield Beach.

The owner of RIVA Motorsports -- where Jasheh Onfroy, better known as XXXTentacion, was shopping for a motorcycle Monday moments before he was shot -- announced earlier in the day that the vigil would be held outside his business at 5 p.m. A makeshift memorial had already been set up by fans outside the motorcycle shop.

"It's sad to see someone so young go down like that," one XXX fan, Devin, said.

"All this violence and stuff in the streets -- it's gotta stop," another fan, Maurice, said.

Fans told Local 10 News that they had felt inspired by the young rapper.

The dealership owner, Joe Bamdas, said he closed shop earlier than usual Tuesday out of respect for those who were attending the vigil.

According to the business owner, Onfroy was a regular customer and a good guy.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Jahseh (@xxxtentacion). We considered him part of the RIVA family and he will be deeply missed," RIVA Motorsports tweeted Tuesday.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Jahseh (@xxxtentacion). We considered him part of the RIVA family and he will be deeply missed. 💔We will close today at 5 PM in order to join in the vigil to celebrate his life and pay our respects. #xxxtentacion #youwillbemissed pic.twitter.com/GCa7CxTP6K — RIVA Motorsports (@RIVAMotorsports) June 19, 2018

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives believe Onfroy, 20, was fatally shot during a possible robbery after leaving the dealership at 3671 N. Dixie Highway. Authorities said a gunman with a red mask shot him and fled with an accomplice in a black Dodge Journey.

Cellphone video taken at the scene shows the young rapper unconscious in the driver’s seat of his BMW.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel rushed the wounded rapper to nearby Broward Health North, where he was pronounced dead at about 5:30 p.m.

"Senseless -- unnecessary. 20 years old and taken away from your mother and family for nothing, you know?" XXX fan, Michael Terranova, said.

Onfroy, who was living in Parkland, had been on house arrest until March 21 for a domestic violence case in Miami-Dade County involving his pregnant girlfriend. He was facing charges of battery, false imprisonment and witness tampering -- charges to which he had pleaded not guilty.

"He really turned his life around over the last nine months or so, and I feel like he was on the verge of an amazing career," Onfroy's attorney, David Bogenschutz, said.

"He had a lot of controversy going on, and it's all because he was in the spotlight in the media, but in reality, he was a good kid. You could tell he had a positive message to spread," Terranova said.

BSO officials said they are aware of several social media posts that claim to have information about the gunman. Detectives are following up on those tips, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call BSO at 954-321-4210 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

