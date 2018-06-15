Winn-Dixie reopens in Deerfield Beach after modern makeover

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A Winn-Dixie in Deerfield Beach is the latest South Florida location to get a modern makeover.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week at the store at 1019 S. Federal Highway.

The Jacksonville-based supermarket recently put the finishing touches on its fifth South Florida location to undergo a facelift.

Among the features of the new-look store are an updated sign, free Wi-Fi, an improved deli with expanded meal options, an expanded bakery, wider aisles and a wide variety of fresh seafood.

In addition to the retrofitted look, Winn-Dixie also donated $2,000 to the Deerfield Bach High School marching band, and the first 500 customers who arrived at the store upon its reopening received a mystery gift card valued between $5 and $500.

"Winn-Dixie is deeply rooted in Deerfield Beach and has established a history of commitment and service going back nearly 38 years," Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, Winn-Dixie's parent company, said in a news release. "We continue to make a significant investment in our South Florida communities and this newly remodeled store in Deerfield Beach is designed with the needs of this unique area in mind. We're excited to give our loyal customers a store they can count on while continuing to offer a convenient shopping experience, exceptional service and the freshest products at the right place."

Other Winn-Dixie locations to get a makeover are in Doral, Miami Lakes, Miramar and Lantana.

