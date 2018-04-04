Woman, 2 cats remain hospitalized after Deerfield Beach home catches fire

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Two cats named Coco and Nacho have been recovering at Margate Animal Hospital since March 26, when their home in Deerfield Beach caught fire.

The cats suffered severe injuries during that house fire and still have a long way to go.

"You see that area there? It's already scabbing. That's a good sign. That means the healing process is on the way," veterinarian Dr. Cesar Berrios told Local 10 News reporter Erica Rakow as he showed her Coco's injuries.

Coco is doing better, but her brother, Nacho, still isn't out of the woods after he suffered fourth-degree burns.

Coco suffered third-degree burns throughout her body.

Both cats were found and rescued the day after their home caught fire.

They are two of nine cats that lived at the home of Barbara Cisco.

Cisco, 66, is also still in critical condition at a hospital.

Surveillance video captured Cisco as she ran to her neighbor's house for help when the fire started and woke her up.

Cisco then ran back into her burning home to try to save her cats, who she calls her children.

"There isn't one person that knows her that wasn't surprised that she went to get her cats. No one was surprised by that -- that's typical Barbara," Rose Auer, who volunteers at the Florida Humane Society, said.

Four cats died in the fire, including one firefighters found and tried to save.

Friends said Cisco is dedicated to feeding, rescuing and fostering animals with the Florida Humane Society.

Friends from there, like Auer, are doing all they can now to care for her and her surviving cats.

"Barbara has lived the past six years without her husband that she lost to cancer, but everything in her home was set up exactly the way it was when he passed," Auer said. "So everything that she cherished and never wanted to change is gone. So she not only has to deal with the tragedy of her home, but it's like losing her husband all over again."

The vet bill for the treatment of Coco and Nacho is already in the thousands.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money to help Cisco with the care of her two surviving cats.

A fundraiser is also being held for Cisco on April 15 at Legends Tavern and Grill in Deerfield Beach, where Cisco is a frequent customer.

There will be a raffle and cornhole tournament from noon to 4 p.m. All proceeds will go to Cisco.

