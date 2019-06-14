Woman helps deputies nab teenage car thief, authorities say

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A Deerfield Beach woman helped deputies nab a 15-year-old car thief this week, authorities announced Friday.

According to Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion, the woman spotted the teen running into her yard and crouching between her potted plants.

Concepcion said in a news release that the woman knew something was amiss, but didn't realize deputies were already in the area searching for suspected car thieves who had bailed out of a stolen vehicle.

Authorities said the woman called BSO and deputies quickly went to her home but didn't see the suspect at first.

Concepcion said the woman banged on her door to get the deputies' attention and pointed them toward the potted plants, where the teen was found.

The teen's suspected 13-year-old accomplice was arrested the following day after committing a car burglary, Concepcion said.

"Crime fighting is a collaborative effort," Concepcion said. "The men and women of the Broward Sheriff’s Office are thankful to our residents for their continued vigilance and cooperation in keeping Broward County safe."

