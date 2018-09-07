Woman's body found inside car submerged in Deerfield Beach lake

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A woman's body was found Thursday night inside a car submerged in a Deerfield Beach lake.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said a resident at Century Village saw a portion of the Toyota Corolla protruding from the lake about 7 p.m. and called 911.

Divers searched the car and found a woman's body inside.

The body was removed and taken to the Broward County medical examiner's office to determine a cause of death.

Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the BSO at 954-321-4231.

