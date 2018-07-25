Wrong-way crash leaves 3 injured in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A wrong-way crash left three people injured early Wednesday morning in Deerfield Beach, according to Broward Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are investigating how the vehicles collided about 4 a.m., near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Griffin Road, according to Gina Carter, a spokesperson for the department.

Deputies closed the southbound lanes of U.S. 1, from 17 Street Causeway to Griffin Road, and they were asking drivers to avoid the area.

