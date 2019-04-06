Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl in Marion County

REDDICK, Fla. - Florida state officials have issued a missing child alert for a Marion County teenager who hasn't been seen since Friday.

A spokesperson for the Marion County Sheriff's Department said Emily Berry, 15, was last seen leaving her home in the 4100 block of Northwest 153rd Street in Reddick. Deputies did not provide further details about Emily's disappearance.

Deputies said Emily is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a gray Mossy Oak sweatshirt, white jeans and light pink shoes.

Anyone with information about Emily's whereabouts is asked to contact Marion County Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867 or call 911.

