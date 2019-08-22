Deputy faces civil rights charges for shooting woman

iStock/junial

TAVARES, Fla. - Federal prosecutors say they’ve indicted a Florida sheriff’s deputy on civil rights charges that he shot an unarmed woman and then misled investigators about what happened.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday that Richard Palmer, a deputy with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, faces charges of using unreasonable force and making false statements.

A news release says Palmer could face a maximum of 30 years in prison and fines if convicted.

The Department of Justice says Palmer was on duty as a deputy in 2016 when he shot the woman, whose hands were visible and empty.

Palmer told investigators that he saw the woman pull a dark object out of her pocket.

There was no immediate online docket for Palmer. It wasn’t known if he had an attorney.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.