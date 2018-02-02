Deputy seeks 'stand your ground' defense in 33-year-old man's fatal shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Jermaine McBean had small earbuds on to listen to music. He walked to a pawn shop to buy a pellet rifle that looked like a real rifle. He propped it on his shoulder during his walk back home in Oakland Park. A white plastic bag didn't completely cover it.

Several drivers called 911 to report McBean was a threat. A dispatcher said it appeared he was carrying a .22 caliber rifle. Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Peter Peraza was among the deputies who responded and approached him from behind. Some deputies were shouting orders at him.

Witnesses said McBean never pointed the Winchester model 1000 air rifle at anyone. When McBean turned around, Peraza fatally shot him. The computer engineer without a criminal record died July 31, 2013. He was 33. The Broward Sheriff's Office gave Peraza a bravery award after the incident.

"I felt like my life was threatened," said Peraza, a 14-year-veteran of the sheriff's office who was not the subject of any internal affairs complaints prior to the fatal shooting. "I felt like I could have been killed. My sergeant could have been killed. He could have shot somebody in the pool area."

After a grand jury indicted Peraza, he was arrested Dec. 11, 2015 and charged with manslaughter with a firearm. Nearly five years after McBean's death, he is still fighting the first-degree felony charge and he is getting ready for a showdown in the Florida Supreme Court, which agreed Thursday to hear his "stand your ground" case.

In 2016, Broward Circuit Judge Michael Usan dismissed the charge under the "stand your ground" law, which was meant to give a person immunity if a preponderance of evidence showed they had perceived a threat that had forced them to use reasonable force to defend themselves or others.

Law enforcement officers are already immune from consequence when an investigation shows the use of deadly force was appropriate.

Sgt. Richard La Cerra, who also responded to the 2013 call, testified in court that when McBean turned around, it appeared as if he was "going to swing and point the rifle at us."

Some civilian witnesses disagreed and some civil rights lawyers believed the use of the "stand your ground" law was just a way for law enforcement officers to convince a judge to protect them from a grand jury.

"A law enforcement officer under any reasonable understanding of our language qualifies as a person," Usan wrote.

The Broward State Attorney's Office appealed Usan's decision. Last year, the 4th District Court of Appeal determined that a law enforcement officer is entitled to the self-defense protection of the Stand Your Ground law, despite a 2012 contradictory ruling from the 2nd District Court of Appeal.

Haines City Police Department Officer Juan Caamano responded to a fight on Oct. 22, 2010. He was caught on video stomping near 63-year-old Matthew Manigault's legs, as he helped fellow police officers subdue him. Caamano, who was fired after the incident, was arrested and charged with attempted battery in 2011.

After the 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected his "stand your ground" motion, Caamano went to trial. After watching the police officers' dash cam video and hearing testimony, the jury acquitted him of the misdemeanor in 2014.

Peraza, who wants to be back on patrol, had been working an administrative role for the Broward Sheriff's Office. The Florida Supreme Court will make the final decision in his case.

