DeSantis wants tax cuts, more money for schools in budget

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's new governor is calling for more money to be spent on schools and the environment in the coming year. At the same time, he's also asking for a small cut in taxes.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has recommended a $91.3 billion budget that he wants state legislators to approve during their annual session that starts in March.

His first budget calls for boosting the amount spent on each public school student by 3 percent, or $224 more a year. Some of that increased money would go to school safety programs.

DeSantis is asking for roughly $300 million in tax cuts, with most of it targeted to property owners.

The governor wants to hold college tuition rates steady. He also did not recommend any across-the-board pay raises for state employees.



